Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.87. 287,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,974. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

