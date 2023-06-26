Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 614.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Price Performance

FTCH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,034,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.95. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.49.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.