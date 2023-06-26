Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,954,000 after buying an additional 464,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,692. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.39.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

