Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 652,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,077. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

