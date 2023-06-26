Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,269. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.