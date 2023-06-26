Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 80,666 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1,371.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,666 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.27. 508,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,748. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

