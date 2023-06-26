Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.58. The stock had a trading volume of 304,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,452. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.42.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

