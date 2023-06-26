Braemar (LON:BMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $215.00

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 223.75 ($2.86), with a volume of 846821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.57).

Braemar Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.42. The stock has a market cap of £73.66 million, a P/E ratio of 774.67 and a beta of 1.23.

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking, and financial advisory services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Shipbroking and Financial. The Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker and dry cargo charter broking, sale and purchase broking, offshore broking and consultancy, and commodity and commodity derivatives.

