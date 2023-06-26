Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,500.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,134,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,924,179.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,986. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

