Brokerages Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $7.00

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2023

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

bluebird bio Price Performance

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.