Brokerages Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $7.00

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in bluebird bio by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
