Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) PT at $156.43

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,873 shares of company stock worth $5,930,758. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS opened at $134.57 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $73.67 and a one year high of $152.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

