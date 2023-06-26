Brokerages Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) PT at $19.14

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

COCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vita Coco Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $28.26 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.46 and a beta of 0.16.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

