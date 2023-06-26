C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading 5.4% Higher

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.20. 4,489,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,044,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

C3.ai Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,438 shares of company stock worth $6,578,372. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in C3.ai by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 33.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

