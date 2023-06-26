Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $113.65. The company had a trading volume of 551,287 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.32. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.