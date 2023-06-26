Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.09. 45,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

