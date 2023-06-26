Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $494.73. The company had a trading volume of 226,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,470. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $517.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

