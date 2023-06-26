Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 0.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SDS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 770,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,333. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

