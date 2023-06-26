Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.14. 154,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,335. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.