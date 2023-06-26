Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,812. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Stories

