Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $198,400.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Willis Hill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 524,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,748. The stock has a market cap of $879.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.77. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Caleres by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 292,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Caleres by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Caleres by 92.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

