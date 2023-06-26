Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

