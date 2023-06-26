CannabisCoin (CANN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.94

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $445,840.38 and approximately $4.94 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,384.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00290878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.81 or 0.00720121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00544204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00060850 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

