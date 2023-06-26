Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. 106,434,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,169,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after purchasing an additional 469,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

