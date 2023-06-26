CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CarParts.com Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 488,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $229.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Insider Transactions at CarParts.com

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $175.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. On average, analysts predict that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,161.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,604.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Lockwood sold 7,775 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $39,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,504.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,546 shares of company stock valued at $68,282. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 47.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

