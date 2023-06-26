Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Celsius stock opened at $150.10 on Thursday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Celsius by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

