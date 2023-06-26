Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.96. 95,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 163,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNTA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,032 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,423,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,870 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 298,641 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

