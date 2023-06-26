Centuria Office REIT (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
Centuria Office REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12.
Centuria Office REIT Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Office REIT
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.