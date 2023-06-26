CEZ, a. s. Announces Dividend of $2.24 (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 2.2364 per share on Wednesday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
CEZ, a. s. Price Performance
CEZ, a. s. stock remained flat at $21.86 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. CEZ, a. s. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $26.00.
