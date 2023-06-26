CEZ, a. s. Announces Dividend of $2.24 (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 2.2364 per share on Wednesday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

CEZ, a. s. stock remained flat at $21.86 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. CEZ, a. s. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

