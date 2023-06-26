China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Plans Dividend of $0.93

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.9255 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

