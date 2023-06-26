China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Plans Dividend of $0.93

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.9255 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92.
China Construction Bank Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
