Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Raises Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.9189 per share on Monday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

