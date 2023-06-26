Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Raises Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.9189 per share on Monday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is an increase from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
