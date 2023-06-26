Clarius Group LLC Acquires 7,525 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 57,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,441. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

