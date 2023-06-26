Clarius Group LLC Acquires 9,283 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics makes up about 1.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,277,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,198,000 after purchasing an additional 398,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,825,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,207,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,438. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

