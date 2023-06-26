Clarius Group LLC Buys 32,504 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,504 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Beam Therapeutics worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock worth $288,945. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEAM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 96,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

