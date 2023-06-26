Clarius Group LLC Buys 716 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $369.65. The stock had a trading volume of 255,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.32 and its 200 day moving average is $346.64. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.