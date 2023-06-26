Clarius Group LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 21.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 208,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.04 on Monday, hitting $459.73. The stock had a trading volume of 405,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

