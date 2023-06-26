Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

KO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.61. 3,609,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,531,595. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

