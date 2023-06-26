Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 545,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.