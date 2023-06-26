Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 545,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

