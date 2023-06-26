Clarius Group LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,376. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $354.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day moving average of $149.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

