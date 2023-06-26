Clarius Group LLC Has $54.11 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $54,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.83. 494,344 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.