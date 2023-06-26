Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $420.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,161. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

