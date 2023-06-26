Clarius Group LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 172,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.63. 1,168,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,828. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

