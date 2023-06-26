Clarius Group LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after purchasing an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.77. 578,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.90.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

