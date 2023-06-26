Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $71.85. 955,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,596. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $222.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.90.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

