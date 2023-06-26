Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average is $173.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.