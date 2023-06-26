Clarius Group LLC Sells 113 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MA traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.97. The stock has a market cap of $356.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

