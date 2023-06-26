Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 547,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,433,000 after acquiring an additional 89,270 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,413 shares of company stock worth $22,578,511 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

NYSE SNOW traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.05. 2,373,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $152.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

