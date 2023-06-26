Clarius Group LLC Sells 6,490 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 0.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,183. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

