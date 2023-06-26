ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Acquires $166,402.94 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $166,402.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 883,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,613,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.29. 6,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 160.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.