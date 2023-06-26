CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of CME opened at $181.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.60.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

